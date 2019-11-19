Police in Redwood Falls searching for suspects who stole items from vehicles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Redwood Falls ask for the public's help in identifying suspected thieves taking items from vehicles.
The city’s police department says they have received several reports of thefts and vehicle tampering over the last week.
The incidents have been occurring overnight and in the early morning.
If you can help identify these two suspects, contact the Redwood Falls Police Department.
As a reminder, police encourage residents to keep their vehicles locked and valuables removed before leaving it unattended.
