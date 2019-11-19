Progress continues for 2019 harvest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite an ongoing shortage of LP gas across the region, Minnesota farmers continue to make progress this harvest season.
Dry and cold conditions allowed farmers to spend at least 5 days in the field within the last week.
With the crops coming out of the field being wetter than usual, farmers looking to dry their crops are being faced with concerns of LP gas shortages.
Farmers are just finishing up the soybean harvest, with 97 percent of the crop out of the field. That sits one week behind last year and 15 days behind normal.
As for corn, 77 percent has been harvested for grain, trailing 13 days behind average.
