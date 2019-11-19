Sens. Draheim, Benson to host prescription drug costs listening session in New Prague

The public meeting will offer community members the opportunity to tell their own stories, as well as learn more about two options being considered that would grant Minnesotans access to more affordable prescription drugs.
By Jake Rinehart | November 19, 2019

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) and Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake) will be hosting a listening session on the topic of rising prescription drug costs at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the New Prague City Hall Council Chambers.

The public meeting will offer community members the opportunity to tell their own stories, as well as learn more about two options being considered that would grant Minnesotans access to more affordable prescription drugs.

Since I began serving our community in the legislature, my top priority has been lowering the cost of health care. Although I authored and passed into law bipartisan legislation last session to lower the cost of pharmaceuticals, we need to do more. This listening session gives us an opportunity to hear directly from area residents about their struggles with the costs of prescription drugs and what could be done to help them.
Sen. Rich Draheim, who also serves on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee

The bipartisan legislation that Draheim referenced is the Minnesota Pharmacy Benefit Manager Licensure and Regulation Act, which includes provisions that mandate disclosure of any rebates or discounts available from drug manufacturers. Additionally, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in Minnesota are now required to communicate regularly with all pharmacies the cost of prescription drugs, while pharmacists are now allowed to inform patients of less expensive methods to obtain prescription medications.

This event is free and open to the public.

