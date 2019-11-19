Sens. Draheim, Benson to host prescription drug costs listening session in New Prague

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) and Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake) will be hosting a listening session on the topic of rising prescription drug costs at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the New Prague City Hall Council Chambers.
The public meeting will offer community members the opportunity to tell their own stories, as well as learn more about two options being considered that would grant Minnesotans access to more affordable prescription drugs.
The bipartisan legislation that Draheim referenced is the Minnesota Pharmacy Benefit Manager Licensure and Regulation Act, which includes provisions that mandate disclosure of any rebates or discounts available from drug manufacturers. Additionally, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in Minnesota are now required to communicate regularly with all pharmacies the cost of prescription drugs, while pharmacists are now allowed to inform patients of less expensive methods to obtain prescription medications.
This event is free and open to the public.
