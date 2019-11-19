Spirit Lake police searching for man wanted in gas station stabbing

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa. (KEYC) - A 43-year-old man is wanted in connection to a reported stabbing at a gas station in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a female customer stabbed inside the Kum and Go in Spirit Lake just before 11 last night.
Authorities say the alleged suspect, Teangelo Grice fled before they arrived on scene.
A foot search was conducted, but he has not been located.
The female victim was transported by ambulance from the scene. Details on her current condition haven't been released.
Grice is wanted on charges of attempted murder, first degree burglary, and false imprisonment, among others.
Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Spirit Lake Police Department.
