Toys for Tots program now accepting donations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gunnery Sgt. Emily Levy joined KEYC News 12 Monday to talk about the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign.
The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.
In particular, the Toys for Tots program is currently in need of toys for toddlers, between the ages of 1 and 3, as well as toys for girls, between the ages of 9 and 13.
The last day to donate to the Toys for Tots program is scheduled for Dec. 18.
Visit keyc.com/toys-for-tots for drop-off locations, donate online and more information about the Toys for Tots Program.
