Waseca in the running for a $500,000 makeover on the TV series: Small Business Revolution

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca is named among the top 10 towns in the nation in the running for a half-million dollar transformation and a starring role in a hit reality TV series.
Waseca was selected from nearly 6 thousand nominations to make the final ten. It’s the only city in Minnesota selected.
Each year, Small Business Revolution gives one small town and its small businesses a $500,000 makeover.
The TV series is co-hosted by Deluxe's Amanda Brinkman and makeover icon Ty Pennington.
The Deluxe team will hit the road in December, visiting community leaders and business within the top 10 towns.
The list will then be narrowed down to a handful of finalists, which will be put up to a public vote in January.
