Welcome Totem installed in Washington Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As a part of a larger initiative called Artists on Main Street, a new welcome sign has been installed in Washington Park.
Fabricated by a local artist, the totem says "Welcome" in 30 languages and is meant to educate and remind park visitors that the neighborhood is home to diverse cultures.
“It’s a representation of immigrant languages that are, you know, central to Mankato. To me it’s important to cherish your own history and your own family stories, and also to be curious about your neighbors as well and their stories because even as different as they may seem, there’s a lot of similarities,” says Washington Park Unity Garden artist Julie Dempster.
The Artists on Main Street initiative explores the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization and historic preservation.
An additional grant given to City Center Partnership allows the ability to create more welcome unity poles in public areas in Mankato and North Mankato.
