Zales to close River Hills Mall location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Christmas Eve will be the last day of business for Zales at the River Hills Mall in Mankato.
Officials at Signet Jewelers say Kay Jewelers will serve as the referral to Zales customers in the mall. The company will help Zales customers in the Kay store for 90 days following the closure.
Signet Jewelers says it is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry and the largest specialty jewelry retailer in the US, UK and Canada.
In the US, Signet operates over 2,900 stores, primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda brands.
