Area vendors work together to promote each other’s business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One group of vendors are coming together to help promote each other’s businesses and hope to help other local vendors as well.
River Valley Makers is a group of like-minded vendors who work together to improve their own businesses and help each other increase revenue.
The group aims to make it easier for local vendors to make their own product and start vending on their own.
“We want to be able to show people that it’s not a hard business to get into, working for yourself,” Crystal Candles Owner Alex Ek said.
“I am really excited for how much it’s grown in just the short time that I’ve been here, and I’d love to see different types of events,” Love Fuzz Owner Angela Korte added.
The group has a Winter Wonderland pop-up shop at the Wooden Spoon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Visit the River Valley Makers Facebook page for more information or to contact them directly.
