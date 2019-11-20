BECHS unveils ‘Then and Now’ photography exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Historical Society is showcasing the county in its ‘Then and Now’ photography exhibit.
This is the third year of the collaboration between the Historical Society and Bend of the River Photo Club.
Photographers look through old pictures of the area, about a century old, and try to recreate it or show what exists in its place now.
Some photos include old Mankato High, historic churches throughout the county and various buildings throughout town.
“You drive by things all the time and you may not take notice of it and it might just be something like Mom and Pop’s Ice Cream Shop or McDonald’s and they’ve moved the arches. Things just kind of come and go and sometimes we’re oblivious to what actually happens and changes,”
The reception for the photographers is from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday.
