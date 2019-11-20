Closure on North Second Street in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Second Street in Mankato is expected to reopen Nov. 25 after the street closed Monday.
Crews are busy at work repairing a broken water main underneath the street.
An alternate route around the street closure exists on East Main Street and North Riverfront Drive.
Motorists heading into Mankato over the Veterans Memorial Bridge should plan for the closure of the left turn lane onto North Second Street as well.
According to the City of Mankato, the street reopening is subject to change, weather permitting.
