Former Mankato East star shining at MSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU women’s soccer team is heading to a ninth straight NCAA tournament this season thanks in part to the play of former Mankato East star, Jenny Vetter.
We caught up with the Mavericks’ leading goal scorer.
In 21 games this season, sophomore Jenny Vetter has scored 19 times and nine of those goals were game-winners.
Vetter’s also provided seven assists as a playmaker up top, improving on the four goals and three assists from the forward’s first year as a Mav.
“I think it’s just the maturity that comes with having the first year under your belt. It’s a learning experience, and I think just gaining confidence and believing in myself has been a big part of that,” said Vetter, MSU sophomore.
Vetter is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams, with speed to fly by her mark and skill to work in tight spaces creating opportunities to finish in front of the net.
That spectacular play this season earned the sophomore NSIC offensive player of the year honors.
“No doubt last year she was a speed threat, but I think right now, she’s capitalizing on those opportunities. She not only gets stronger, but faster, and her confidence around the goal is at an all–time high. I think she has also taken on a leadership role within this team. We rely on her to create, but also draw the attention of other teams, and that creates opportunities for other spots on the field. She’s the humblest person you’ll ever meet. She goes about every single day that way, continues to grow, and it’s paying off for her. I couldn’t be more happy for her,” said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.
Vetter will try to continue that strong play in this year’s NCAA tournament.
The Mavericks have a bye and will pay close attention to Friday’s first-round matchup between Augustana and Central Oklahoma, with MSU taking on the winner on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.