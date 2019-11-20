Gustavus’ Hudson named MIAC Athlete of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (MIAC) announced Tuesday evening that Gustavus Adolphus College Golden Gusties swimmer Dane Hudson has been selected as the MIAC Men’s Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Week.
Hudson won both his individual events and participated in a pair of relay victories at Hamline University over the weekend. In particular, Hudson won the 50-freestyle with a time of 22.30 seconds, while also winning the 100-butterfly by more than two seconds, with an ending time of 52.78 seconds.
In addition to the individual events, Hudson was also a member of the 200 medley relay team that finished in first place, finishing with a time of 1:40.44, and the winning 200-freestyle team that finished with a time of 1:26.93, nearly five seconds faster than the next team.
The Gustavus Adolphus College Men’s Swim and Dive team will return to the pool on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Grace Goblirsch Invite in St. Peter.
