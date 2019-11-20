Important mailing dates as busy holiday season approaches

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nearly 800 million packages will be delivered this holiday season and the United States Postal Service reminds people to get their shipments in early.
This especially applies to those mailing overseas, such as shipments to military personnel.
“In terms of the military if you’re going to mail priority mail it needs to be in by 10th or 11th of December. If you’re going to mail express that’s a little more expensive and a little faster then you can add a couple days to that so the 16th to 18th,” said Postmaster Michael Stevens.
Stevens also says the community should be aware that in December, mail carriers can be out as early as 5 a.m. and as late as 7 at night, so be aware of hearing noises at these hours and have your porch lights on so carriers can work safely.
