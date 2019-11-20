Le Sueur man charged with assault after allegedly punching woman and two other men

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 25-year-old Le Sueur man is charged after allegedly punching a woman and two other men at a Mankato bar.
Downtown patrol officers were approached by a woman early Saturday morning saying her boyfriend had been punched by Darrell Sims II.
According to a criminal complaint, two of the victims and another witness saw Sims push a woman into a chair several times as she tried to get back up, then punched her.
The complaint shows that as they intervened, two of the men were hit by Sims, with one suffering a broken bone in his face and needing medical attention.
According to the two victims, Sims denied any wrongdoing.
Sims faces one felony count of third degree assault causing substantial harm along with four other misdemeanor assault charges.
He is due in court tomorrow for an initial appearance.
