LSS ‘Meals on Wheels’ program receives donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Lutheran Social Services Meals on Wheels Program received a $3,000 donation from the Mankato Clinic Foundation.
With help from volunteers, the program delivers hot meals Monday through Friday, right to members’ front doors. Frozen meals are also available for weekends, as well as when the program is impacted by weather.
A donation of $4.50 is suggested per meal for those ages 60 and up, and $7.20 for those under 60. A price that for some may be difficult to pay. The donation directly assists with paying for those meals.
“We did receive a $3,000 donation from the Mankato Clinic Foundation which was amazing and that is going to help us right out of this site pay for their meals," said LSS Regional Manager Jodie Zeitz.
“We selected them because, first they provide them a great meal that is nutritious something that is very important to us. Just as important as them having a visitor coming to their home with that meal and some of these clients are lonely and isolated, having that person coming to their home is really important," said Mankato Clinic Foundation President, Marcia Bahr.
The donations given quarterly come from the physicians themselves.
“Back in 1965 they wanted to make a difference in our community so they started the foundation. In the last 10 years we’ve given almost 2 million dollars into local organizations that are helping us promote community wellness," continued Bahr.
To learn more or sign up for the program. Contact 625-8970.
