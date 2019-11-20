Mavericks’ senior class leaving lasting impact on Women’s Soccer Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU women's soccer team recently won a fourth straight NSIC tournament title and all that success wouldn't be possible without the team's strong senior class.
“It’s awesome, I’m so thankful that I had an opportunity to come back for my fifth year and just be able to get another one of those championships means the world. It’s so cool having that experience and feeling with the girls, especially this senior class. They work so hard and deserve it so much,” said Alexa Rabune, MSU senior.
MSU’s senior class has accomplished a lot in their time with the Mavericks. That group has gone to an NCAA tournament in every season with the program and added more hardware to the trophy case with another NSIC tournament championship in 2019.
For the Mavericks, it’s a decorated group that’s helped continue a winning tradition.
“They’ve been an amazing group, not just what they’ve accomplished on the field, but in helping us continue to establish the culture we want to have here, and what they’ve done in the community. They’ve continued to be what Maverick soccer is about, they deserve a tremendous amount of credit for that, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.
The team’s focus is now set on making a deep run in the NCAA tournament that hopefully ends competing for a national title on December 14th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
