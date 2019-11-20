Minnesota Pollution Control Agency works toward adopting cleaner car standards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 40 models of electric vehicles are sold in the U.S.
That’s according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, who is now looking to change that.
The agency is now taking public comments as they start working to adopt cleaner car standards.
This comes after Governor Tim Walz announced a Clean Cars Minnesota proposal.
Dwain Petersen has been driving an electric car for 18 years.
His plug–in hybrid gets 25 miles of electric travel before it needs to use gas.
“It charges in at maximum six hours but frequently less than that," he said.
MPCA Air Assessment Section Manager Frank Kohlasch said one goal of the proposal is for more manufacturers to have electric vehicles, like Petersen’s, up for sale.
These cars can stay in your garage and charge overnight and be ready to drive first thing in the morning.
“And that puts a requirement on manufacturers to offer for sale in Minnesota electric vehicles and plug–in hybrid electric vehicles that have either completely no emissions from a tailpipe or significantly reduced emissions from a tailpipe," Kohlasch said.
Another part would set a low emission vehicle standard.
MCPA put out a report this summer that showed that air pollution continues to cause an additional 2,000 to 4,000 deaths in Minnesota.
The agency is now in the rulemaking process to adopt the proposal, which includes taking public comment.
Leigh Pomeroy, from the South Central Minnesota Clean Energy Council, said, “Well we need to convert from gasoline and diesel–fueled vehicles to electric–fueled vehicles.”
Petersen said he thinks electric cars are small and easy to get around in.
“It’s actually easier to plug it in than it is to fill it with gas," he said.
Public comments can be made by emailing cleancarsmn.pca@state.mn.us.
The public comment period for this phase is open until Dec. 6.
