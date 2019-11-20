Paradise Center for the Arts invites public to upcoming events

By Jake Rinehart | November 20, 2019 at 5:19 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 5:19 PM

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Paradise Center for the Arts will be hosting its final Family Fun & Film Night of the year at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

Participants will be able to enjoy creative activities and a light dinner in the Paradise lobby, followed by a showing of The Polar Express (2004).

Additionally, the public is also invited to the final Acoustic Gallery of the year at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Performing at the final Acoustic Gallery will be The Homes Fires, a new Americana duo from Minneapolis that consists of acclaimed singer/songwriter duo of Sarah Morris and Vicky Emerson.

[ Reserve your tickets here ]

Visit ParadiseCenterForTheArts.org for tickets and more information.

