Paradise Center for the Arts invites public to upcoming events

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Paradise Center for the Arts will be hosting its final Family Fun & Film Night of the year at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.
Participants will be able to enjoy creative activities and a light dinner in the Paradise lobby, followed by a showing of The Polar Express (2004).
Additionally, the public is also invited to the final Acoustic Gallery of the year at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Performing at the final Acoustic Gallery will be The Homes Fires, a new Americana duo from Minneapolis that consists of acclaimed singer/songwriter duo of Sarah Morris and Vicky Emerson.
Visit ParadiseCenterForTheArts.org for tickets and more information.
