Presidential Candidate John Delaney to visit Iowa Lakes Community College
Presidential Candidate John Delaney is scheduled to visit Iowa Lakes Community College from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. (AP Photo) (Source: Bebeto Matthews)
By Jake Rinehart | November 19, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 6:00 PM

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Presidential Candidate John Delaney is scheduled to visit Iowa Lakes Community College from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The focus of Delaney’s visit will be on revitalizing rural economies and spurring innovation.

Delaney will visit the Sustainable Energy Resources and Technologies (SERT) facility for a tour, brief address and an open forum.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating for the open forum will be available in the common area of the SERT facility.

