Second Street Post Office will soon be moving to a new location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The long-time home of the U.S Postal Service on Second Street will be moving to a new location.
The new location will open next spring near Broad and Main Streets.
The historic building has been up for sale for nearly four years with a price of $1.6 million. The buyer said that future plans for the site are so far unknown.
Postmaster Michael Stevens said they only used about 5,000 of the 60,000 square feet available.
“Years ago the building used to be full. Inspectors, Federal People. Federal Courthouse. We really don’t use it the upper floors are unused the basement is pretty much storage.”
He adds the new location will have the same service and that more information will be provided to customers later on.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.