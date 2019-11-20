Social Security Administration announces new online reporting form for scam calls

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Andrew Saul and SSA Inspector General Gail S. Ennis announced the launch of a dedicated online form on Tuesday to combat the recent wave of social security scams across the nation.
The SSA and Office of the Inspector General (OIG) will use the new online form to capture data that will be analyzed for trends and commonalities. The OIG will then use the data to investigate leads, which could help identify criminal entities or individuals participating in or facilitating the scams.
The OIG expects that these efforts will disrupt the scammers and help reduce social security related fraud, as well as reduce the number of victims affected by these scams.
The public is encouraged to use the new online form to report Social Security phone scams, including robocalls and live callers, as well as email, text and in-person scams.
The new form allows people to create a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN), so if OIG contacts a person about their report, they will know the call is legitimate.
The Social Security Administration would like to remind the public that they will not:
- Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.
- Contact you to demand an immediate payment.
- Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
- Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card or cash.
- Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.
- Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.
The Social Security OIG also says that it will continue to take reports of fraud, waste, and abuse in Social Security’s programs and operations. A separate online form for those reports remains available at their website.
