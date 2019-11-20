Space heater causes Monday fire; authorities offer safety tips

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday's fire at 505 North Second Street has been determined to be caused by a space heater close to combustibles.
That fire caused no injuries with damages estimated at $115,000.
A reminder from public safety that space heaters are for use as supplemental heating. At least a three-foot clearance from combustibles helps prevent fire. It’s important to turn space heaters off when leaving home.
Public safety also offers the following safety tips:
· Prevent accidents by clearing snow from all vehicle windshields, hoods and roofs; allow windows to defrost before driving -- it's a law that protects people from harm.
· Follow state law which requires vehicle headlights to be displayed when it’s raining, snowing, sleeting or hailing and any time when visibility is impaired by weather such as fog.
· It's important to stay at least five car lengths from snowplows because an average snow plow weighs 50,000 pounds versus a car's weight of 3,000 pounds.
· Check current road conditions and follow the authority’s advice about travel.
· Stay safe by having all passengers buckle up.
· During increasing hours of darkness, being extra careful of pedestrians and bicyclists who may be hard to see can save lives.
· Allow extra time to reach destinations.
Stay informed of snow emergencies and avoid getting towed
Be one of the first to know when a snow emergency is in effect:
· Sign-up to receive notifications about Mankato's snow emergency messages on Facebook:
· City of Mankato (all city of Mankato messages)
· Mankato Snow Emergency (snow emergencies)
· Follow Mankato's snow emergency messages on Twitter:
· @CityOfMankato (all city of Mankato messages)
· @MktoStreets (street updates)
· @MktoSnowAlerts (snow information)
· Call Mankato's snow emergency line at 507-387-9001, 24-hour service.
· Subscribe to receive city news updates by email.
· Sign-up to receive notifications by text message.
· Visit the city’s website.
The city of Mankato will announce when a snow emergency will begin and end. During a snow emergency, there is no parking on Mankato streets until the emergency has ended. Learn more about Mankato's snow and ice removal operations, and review information online.
For more information about snow emergencies in Mankato call 311 or 507-387-8600.
