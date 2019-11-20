Two northwest Iowa healthcare facilities receive national award for patient satisfaction

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) — Milford Family Care and Sioux Rapids Family Care, both operated by Spencer Hospital in collaboration with Avera Medical Group Spencer, have been recognized with a national award for their efforts towards patient satisfaction.
“The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in healthcare,” said Bill Bumgarner, Spencer Hospital president. “It’s a significant achievement that the performance of these two clinics is ranked in the top 5% of clinics nationally.”
The 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award® was presented by Press Ganey, a national company that monitors patient satisfaction in over 41,000 healthcare facilities across the country.
“Congratulations to Spencer Hospital’s Milford and Sioux Rapids clinics for receiving the Guardian of Excellence Award," Press Ganey Executive Chairman Patrick T. Ryan said. "This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality, and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering.”
