City of North Mankato launches notification alert service
By Jake Rinehart | November 20, 2019 at 8:57 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:57 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Residents of North Mankato can now receive important advisories, community updates and official information via text message and email.

Community members will receive notifications in the events of snow emergency declarations, weather emergencies and other declared emergencies.

Subscribers also have the option to sign up for North Mankato sponsored community events, North Mankato Taylor Library events, Caswell Sports alerts and construction and traffic alerts.

Anyone interested in signing up for alerts from the North Mankato can do so by:

  • Emergency Alerts: Text 56003 to 888777 to receive
  • Community Events: Text “NMCOMMUNITY” to 888777
  • Taylor Library Events: Text “NMLIBRARY” to 888777
  • Caswell Sports Alerts: Text “CASWELL” to 888777
  • Construction and Traffic Alerts: Text “NMCONTRAFFIC” to 888777

Anyone interested in receiving alerts can also visit North Mankato’s Public Alert webpage or call (507) 625-4140.

