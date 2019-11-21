Courtland Mayor offers Highway 14 reaction

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Highway 14 construction has been an issue for decades, and the latest decision from Washington has one area mayor speaking out.
The U.S. Transportation Department recently announced its annual list of projects receiving BUILD Grants.
Highway 14 was one of three projects the Minnesota Department of Transportation submitted for the latest round of grants, but none of Minnesota’s projects made the cut.
That has towns along the road feeling let down once again.
“It’s important for the transportation. With the big link of New Ulm to Owatonna to Rochester, it’s a huge transportation issue to get the goods from one area to the next,” Mayor Allan Poehler said.
Poehler went on to add that he’s not surprised people are still talking about potential Highway 14 construction in 2019.
He says it needs to get done for safety reasons, in addition to transportation.
