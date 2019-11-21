Elves Christmas Village returns to Sleepy Eye

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Krenz Real Estate of Sleepy Eye is bringing Santa to town for their Elves Christmas Village during the second weekend of December.
The weekend includes the Avenue of Christmas Trees decorated by local businesses, Santa visiting the Sleepy Eye Museum, vendors and a sweet treat station.
Also included that weekend is the Polar Princess station.
“You get your hair professionally done by a stylist and then you get to pick out a princess dress and then you have an elf take you around to all the different spots in Sleepy Eye and at each spot you got a different treat along the way,” said director of the Elves Christmas Village, Nichole Krenz of Krenz Real Estate.
Sign-up and a $35 payment, that will go toward the hairstylist, is required for the Polar Princess experience.
“There is no cost to attend the event, we just have free will offering boxes at each of the locations and when we’re done with the event we always give our proceeds to a local organization in town,” said Krenz.
The Elves Christmas Village will be hosted in Sleepy Eye on Dec. 13 from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Dec. 14 from 1 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A link for more information and updates prior to the event is located here.
