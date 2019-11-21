Fairmont Police investigating counterfeit bills

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Police are investigating a report of counterfeit $20 bills circulating around the community.
According to the Fairmont Area Chamber of Commerce, one bill discovered had the word “replica” printed in the bottom right corner.
If you discover a counterfeit bill, contact your area law enforcement immediately and gather all the information you can about the person who gave it to you or tried to give it to you.
That includes their physical description or name and address.
