Fatal accident in Dodge County after head-on collision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A head-on collision in Claremont last night leaves at least one person dead.
Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck collided head-on with the deceased’s Ford Fusion while going westbound on Highway 14 near Claremont.
The incident occurred around six last night.
According to State Patrol's report, at least one of the two passengers, who are from New Richland, died as a result of the crash, names will be released tonight at 9.
The semi driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.