Fun for the whole family at United Way’s Reading Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Laura Murry from Greater Mankato Area United Way joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the upcoming Reading Festival.
It will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9 am - 12 pm at the Mankato YMCA.
This year’s sponsors include the YMCA and Capstone.
The event will include activities for toddlers through 3rd graders (geared towards children ages 2-8, but all children are welcome!), literacy related information for parents, and booths hosted by local organizations
There will also be free healthy snacks from Mankato Clinic and literacy kits from Profinium.
For more information visit https://www.mankatounitedway.org/reading-festival-2019
