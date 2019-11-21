Fun for the whole family at United Way’s Reading Festival

The event will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9 am - 12 pm at the Mankato YMCA.

By Benjamin Broze | November 21, 2019 at 11:54 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 11:54 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Laura Murry from Greater Mankato Area United Way joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the upcoming Reading Festival.

This year’s sponsors include the YMCA and Capstone.

The event will include activities for toddlers through 3rd graders (geared towards children ages 2-8, but all children are welcome!), literacy related information for parents, and booths hosted by local organizations

There will also be free healthy snacks from Mankato Clinic and literacy kits from Profinium.

For more information visit https://www.mankatounitedway.org/reading-festival-2019

