Girls on the Run hosts charity craft sale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Members of the YWCA’s Girls on the Run of Greater Mankato were at Roosevelt Elementary School selling homemade crafts.
You could find anything from picture frames to bookmarks to Christmas ornaments.
It's part of their community impact project.
Each session, the girls create a fundraiser and choose an organization to donate the money.
This group chose the Blue Earth County Library.
“These girls are all from three different schools. So they’re meeting new people, they’re working together, building new skills that they’re going to use throughout their life, all while being physically active,” Girls on the Run Coach Madisyn Komarek explained.
The next Girls on the Run session begins in February, with the Girls on the Run 5K happening in May.
