15 Mavericks receive All-NSIC honors

A total of 15 Minnesota State Maverick Football players received All-NSIC honors for their efforts during the 2019 season. (Source: Ally Dudgeon)
By Jake Rinehart | November 20, 2019 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:28 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A total of 15 Minnesota State Maverick Football players received All-NSIC honors for their efforts during the 2019 season.

Notable recipients of the award include senior Nate Gunn, who was awarded the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, junior Jack Leius, who was named NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year, and Defensive Coordinator Jim Glogowski, who earned the honor of NSIC Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Mavericks finished the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record, which earned them the No. 1 seed in Super Region 4 of the NCAA DII Football Championship.

Minnesota State will play the winner of Colorado State University-Pueblo and Augustana at 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Mankato.

A comprehensive recap of all the award winners can be found below.

NSIC South Division: All-Conference First Team Offense

Player, Year Position
Evan Heim, Senior OL
Jared Gossen, Sophomore OL
Nate Gunn, Senior RB
Tyler Schmidt, Senior TE
Shane Zylstra, Senior WR

NSIC South Division: All-Conference First Team Defense

Player, Year Position
Jack Curtis, Senior CB
Zach Robertson, Senior LB

NSIC South Division: All-Conference Second Team Offense

Player, Year Position
Hunter Toppel, Junior OL
Carter Dowdle, Junior OL
Justin Arnold, Senior WR

NSIC South Division: All-Conference Second Team Defense

Player, Year Position
Parrish Marrow, Senior CB
Cole Schroedermeier, Junior S
Michael Buetow, Junior DL
Brayden Thomas, Junior DL
Alex Goettl, Senior LB

All-NSIC Honorable Mention:

Player, Year Position
Ryan Schlichte, Senior QB
Jordan Bergran, Senior DE
Ty’Shonan Brooks, Junior CB
JD Ekowa, Junior QB
Cade Johnson, Junior SF

