15 Mavericks receive All-NSIC honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A total of 15 Minnesota State Maverick Football players received All-NSIC honors for their efforts during the 2019 season.
Notable recipients of the award include senior Nate Gunn, who was awarded the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, junior Jack Leius, who was named NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year, and Defensive Coordinator Jim Glogowski, who earned the honor of NSIC Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Mavericks finished the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record, which earned them the No. 1 seed in Super Region 4 of the NCAA DII Football Championship.
Minnesota State will play the winner of Colorado State University-Pueblo and Augustana at 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Mankato.
A comprehensive recap of all the award winners can be found below.
