MSU Mankato students use class project to donate to charity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week is National Hunger Awareness Week, and Minnesota State University, Mankato students were at Pub 500 Wednesday evening giving back to the community.
Students in the Music Management and Concert Production class chose a nonprofit to benefit as part of an event production project.
They chose to take nonperishable food donations to support the ECHO Food Shelf.
“We ended up just talking over what we could do, sort of like a charity event. Basically we all just ended up reaching out to different companies in the community and different people to ask if they would donate,” student Emily Bjorke explained.
“And it’s also just nice to be a part of something in such a small, tight-knit community and be able to promote something and promote such a good cause while doing it,” added student Luke McGreavey.
The students get to do this type of project every year.
