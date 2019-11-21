MSU Men’s Hockey Team prepares for upcoming series against Seawolves

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 8–1–1 MSU Men’s Hockey Team is coming off of a bye week where they were able to recharge for their upcoming home series.
“It gave us an opportunity to have some guys get healthy, Jake Jaremko is back, Chris Van Os–Shaw is back, we’ve got the full allotment of our roster so I think that’s made our practices real competitive,” Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.
With the team being at full strength as far as health is concerned practices this week have players battling for a spot in the lineup.
“We’re a deep team so when we do have this many guys healthy, guys are competing for lineup spots every night, there’s no days off but I think it goes to show as we’ll see as they lineup comes up, guys with a ton of success may or may not be in the lineup and that’s just, it’s a tough decision and I think that what every guy brings is different and as a player you want to make yourself known and be a useful asset to your team,” Andy Carroll, MSU sophomore defenseman, said.
“I think you can kind of see with everybody healthy coming back into practice, all of our practices are pretty intense but it seems to have been dialed up this week especially with a game this weekend but with everybody healthy, guys are fighting for spots in the lineup,” Reggie Lutz, MSU junior forward, said.
The Mavericks are set to host Alaska Anchorage this weekend, first game is set for Friday at 7:07 p.m.
