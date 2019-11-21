The New Ulm Holiday Trimming program returns in time for holiday season

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The 10th annual Holiday Trimming program is set to begin next week, just in time for the holiday season.
The weekly email gives tips on how to lessen stress and lower your weight.
The target areas for the tips will include self–care, decluttering, sleep, and good foods to eat.
“When the Heart of New Ulm project started in 2009, we knew that about 76–percent of the individuals in New Ulm were either overweight or obese and we know that over the holidays the average population gains about 5 pounds during that time, because it a really stressful time – there’s a lot more eating, eating is a celebration of the holidays and people don’t tend to lose that weight over the course of the year,” Heart of New Ulm coordinator Cindy Winters said.
The program is available to offices and the general public.
This week is the last week to register.
For more information visit https://www.newulm.com/chamber-of-commerce/.
