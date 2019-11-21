The New Ulm Holiday Trimming program returns in time for holiday season

“When the Heart of New Ulm project started in 2009, we knew that about 76–percent of the individuals in New Ulm were either overweight or obese and we know that over the holidays the average population gains about 5 pounds during that time, because it a really stressful time – there’s a lot more eating, eating is a celebration of the holidays and people don’t tend to lose that weight over the course of the year,” Heart of New Ulm coordinator Cindy Winters said.