New Ulm’s Parade of Lights returns for 31st year

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The 31st annual New Ulm Parade of Lights will return at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29.
The parade will run through the downtown area along Minnesota Street, from 4th South to 4th North Streets.
Attendees should take note that there will be no parking on Minnesota Street from South 2nd Street to North 4th Street as a safety precaution and for an enhanced guest experience.
The annual parade, which celebrates the holiday season and welcomes Santa to the community, will feature over 60 units, all lit with lights indicating their organization, business or association.
In addition to the Parade of Lights, attendees can also partake in many family-friendly activities happening before and after the parade, including free admission to Flandrau State Park, A Charlie Brown Christmas at State Street Theater, Christmas Tree Open House at A to Zinnia, Holiday Open House at the Brown County History Museum, performances by the Schell’s Hobo Quartet and much more.
Visit NewUlm.com for a full list of activities and more information about the 31st annual Parade of Lights.
