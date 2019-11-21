Public invited to “A Christmas Carol” musical

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to attend a musical performance Charles Dickens’ novel “A Christmas Carol” on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, in the auditorium at Mankato East High School.
The musical will be performed by Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre Company.
Showtimes for “A Christmas Carol” are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The performance is scheduled to last approximately one hour.
Tickets cost $4 for adults ages 17 and older, $2 for youth between the ages of 4 and 16 and no cost for children 3 and under.
Tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Anyone aged 62 or older who lives within the Mankato Area Public School District can attend at no cost by showing their VIP Gold.
