Rasmussen College-Mankato to host high school students for health care networking event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato East High School students will be attending a Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) event at Rasmussen College-Mankato on Friday, Nov. 22.
Students will participate in breakout sessions that will teach them about nursing, medical assisting, pharmacy technician and medical billing and coding/health information technician occupation.
Students will have the opportunity to network and establish relationships with health care professionals, while also being able to gain firsthand exposure to the healthcare field through different breakout sessions.
