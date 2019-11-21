Shrinking the Generation Gap: Connecting through music

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rod Scheitel has been playing piano since 1958.
None more memorable however than the past two years.
Scheitel and grandson Carter Quast formed the band Generation Gap when Carter decided to pick up a guitar.
“It’s fitting and it makes sense. It’s easy for people to remember that one,” Scheitel said.
Generation Gap plays all kinds of music, but both members admitted they have a love for 70s tunes.
More than just a band, playing music together has brought them closer to one another.
“We’ve had a lot of laughs and a lot of times too where we get frustrated at each other just like any other relationship,” Quast said.
What started out as a way to make memories with his grandson, has ended up being that and so much more.
“It’s kind of woke something up in me as far as the musician needs to be dialed, we can do it, you can still do it. You talk to people about how fun it is but when you’re doing it you practice what you preach,” Schietel added.
“I think there are experiences that they have gone through that we can always learn from. They’re always willing to share. It’s just a matter of asking,” Quast added.
If you want to hear this duo play live, head to New Ulm on Friday where they will play the Grand Kabaret from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
