Smiley’s Tavern hosts annual fundraiser for the local Food Shelf

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Smiley's Tavern in New Ulm is carrying on their annual fundraiser to relieve local hunger.
The fundraiser invites the community to bring items for raffles, silent auctions and other food donations.
All of the proceeds are donated to the food shelf – an organization that has a close connection to the tavern.
“Just something we want to keep doing, we know a lot of people out there. You know, I wasn’t always here either and way back when I’ve used the food shelf so now I don’t have to but you know a lot of people use it and they always need stuff. You know we always hear from them ‘Are you guys doing it again this year, are you doing it?’,” co-owner of Smiley’s Allen Kopischke said.
The event takes place at noon on Saturday at Smiley’s Tavern.
