South Central College adopts new mission statement, vision, values

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College (SCC) announced Thursday that it will be moving forward with a new mission statement, effective immediately.
The institution said, via a news release, that the new mission statement is the culmination of work that started over a year ago and concluded with approval by the Minnesota State System’s Board of Trustees at their meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The new mission statement reads:
“South Central College’s previous mission focused on the college’s role in offering accessible higher education. As a Minnesota state college that provides access to higher education for all at a location close to home, this is still important,” SCC President Annette Parker explained. “Our new mission takes this to the next level by also placing great emphasis on inclusivity and most important student success, which is our ultimate guiding force and purpose.”
Along with the updated mission statement, SCC also updated its vision and values.
All three were developed with input and evaluation from internal and external stakeholders.
The new mission, vision and values, as well as SCC’s other guiding principles, are all available on SCC’s website.
