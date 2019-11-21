Springfield Community Theatre and Springfield Community Education present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — Springfield Community Theatre and Springfield Community Education are performing “Disney’s the Little Mermaid” this weekend.
A cast of around 75 locals from 5th graders to senior citizens will perform the classic tale at the Performing Arts Center at Springfield Public School.
Show dates and times are this Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
“This is about the fifth time that Springfield Public School Community Education and Springfield Community Theatre, which is almost 40 years old, have combined to provide opportunities for people from Springfield and people in other communities in the surrounding area,” said artistic director for the play, Cheryl Neidt.
Advance sale tickets can be purchased at Springfield Advance-Press on South Marshall Street until 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
