The ‘STRIDE’ program concludes; members reflect on the experience

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Success, teamwork, respect, inspiration, and determination are the tools taught to achieve excellent behavior for the boys in STRIDE.
Twice a week, groups got together to work towards the end goal of completing a 5K.
“We saw a lot of improvement, a lot of the runners could run maybe 2 to 3 laps and then towards the end there they ran 7 to 8 laps, so that was a huge improvement.”,” head STRIDE coach Nick Tully said.
Though, the process leading up to the main event is where the real character building took place.
“We really wanted to teach them every single time to listen and be respectful to one another. You know how kids are, everyone is kinds of rough here and there, loud but we definitely taught them to be respectful,” Tully said.
Each meeting between the coaches and boys showed active workouts, games, and discussions, to ensure the kids did their personal best, and not competing or comparing.
“The kids really improved on behavior and teamwork, so a lot of them – no one really knew their team at the beginning so we all met each other. In the end now everyone has really become great friends,” Tully said.
Now, the final celebration day of the program meant awards and a game of dodgeball with the parents.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.