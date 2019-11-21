Two people arrested for robbery in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa. (KEYC) - Two people in Spirit Lake are arrested and charged in connection to a robbery and assault.
The Spirit Lake Police Department responded to the incident around 2 a.m. yesterday where a male victim was injured and needed medical attention.
41-year-old Patrick Miles and 43-year-old Angela Rinkoski, both of Spirit Lake, are accused of assaulting the man and taking his personal items.
Police executed search warrants of their homes and arrested them both without incident.
Miles is charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery and other misdemeanor drug charges.
Rinkoski faces misdemeanor drug charges.
Spirit Lake Police say more charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.