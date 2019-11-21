Vocational Open House to bring higher education, businesses together

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont High School will host an open house that will give the community an opportunity to tour the newly updated Martin County Automotive Academy.
The vocational open house will be hosted from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.
The event will include representatives and instructors from higher education institutions as well.
Iowa Lakes Community College will also be bringing two hands-on activities relating to the construction trades field.
The open house will also include area businesses, such as:
- Hawkins Chevrolet
- Avery Weigh-Tronix
- Zierke Built Manufacturing
- Miller Sellner Implement
- Kibble Equipment — Will be bringing a combine simulator, similar to the one shown in the video below, for attendees to try.
- Kahler Automation
This event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.