Vocational Open House to bring higher education, businesses together
Fairmont High School will host an open house that will give the community an opportunity to tour the newly updated Martin County Automotive Academy. (Source: Martin County Automotive Academy)
By Jake Rinehart | November 21, 2019 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 4:56 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont High School will host an open house that will give the community an opportunity to tour the newly updated Martin County Automotive Academy.

The vocational open house will be hosted from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

The event will include representatives and instructors from higher education institutions as well.

Institution Additional Instructors Attending with Representative
Minnesota West Community & Technical College Automotive, Welding
South Central College Automotive Collision, Automotive
Iowa Lakes Community College Carpentry, Automotive Repair, Automotive Collision
Minnesota State University, Mankato

Iowa Lakes Community College will also be bringing two hands-on activities relating to the construction trades field.

The open house will also include area businesses, such as:

  • Hawkins Chevrolet
  • Avery Weigh-Tronix
  • Zierke Built Manufacturing
  • Miller Sellner Implement
  • Kibble Equipment — Will be bringing a combine simulator, similar to the one shown in the video below, for attendees to try.
  • Kahler Automation

This event is free and open to the public.

