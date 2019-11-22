Backpack Food Program surpasses 1,000 students served

By Kelsey Barchenger | November 21, 2019 at 7:57 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 7:57 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Feeding Our Communities Partners reaches a milestone with its Backpack Food program.

The program is now serving more than 1,000 students at 28 area schools.

With the help of schools and community volunteers, meals are delivered discreetly to the backpacks of students in need on weekends and over holiday breaks.

“It takes nine hands for every food pack in order to get it from in the house, packed and all the way into the students’ backpacks. So that’s nine volunteers’ hands that has to touch every single food pack, every single week in order for these children to get their food,” Program Manager Emily Geiger said.

Funded by grants and community donations, the BackPack Food Program provides a weekend's worth of healthy, well-balanced meals in small bags. The bags are given to the students' teachers every Thursday to be discreetly placed into the child's backpack on Friday. To see the program in action, watch our video.

The Backpack Food Program is always seeking donations and volunteers to help.

To sign up, visit Feeding Our Communities Partners website.

