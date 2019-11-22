Backpack Food Program surpasses 1,000 students served

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Feeding Our Communities Partners reaches a milestone with its Backpack Food program.
The program is now serving more than 1,000 students at 28 area schools.
With the help of schools and community volunteers, meals are delivered discreetly to the backpacks of students in need on weekends and over holiday breaks.
“It takes nine hands for every food pack in order to get it from in the house, packed and all the way into the students’ backpacks. So that’s nine volunteers’ hands that has to touch every single food pack, every single week in order for these children to get their food,” Program Manager Emily Geiger said.
The Backpack Food Program is always seeking donations and volunteers to help.
To sign up, visit Feeding Our Communities Partners website.
