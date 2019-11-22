Close call for passengers of New Zealand flight

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, November 20th, passengers aboard an Emirates Airbus A380 had quite the scare as a lightning bolt nearly strikes their plane while taxiing across the runway. GCH Aviation employee Daniel Currie captured this moment on his mobile phone while closely monitoring the weather around the airport that day.
Airplanes are designed to survey lightning strikes. Electrical parts around components like electronic flight equipment and fuel tanks are carefully grounded to prevent damage and/or explosions. Sharp edges around the plane are most likely to be struck, such as wingtips or the nose, and the lightnings currents exits through the tail.
Also, the fuselage acts as a Faraday cage, causing the lightning to run along the outer edge of the plane safely protecting those inside. All planes struck by lightning are thoroughly checked for any minor damage, which sometimes can occur.
