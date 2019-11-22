Emergency response drill planned at Waseca High School

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A heads up if you notice several emergency response vehicles in Waseca Saturday, it's only a drill.
From 7 AM to 5 PM, Waseca County first responders will be participating in a Hostile Event Response Training at the Waseca High School.
Law enforcement, Fire, EMS, and dispatch personnel will be working together on the response and communication between agencies with real-world scenarios.
There will be several emergency vehicles located at the school and roads leading into the school will be blocked off.
The Sheriff’s office is asking everyone to avoid the area to ease congestion.
