Former local athlete opens nutrition club in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Mankato West and Minnesota State University, Mankato student-athlete is taking what he was taught about health throughout his athletic career and sharing it with his hometown by opening One Up Nutrition, an Herbalife Nutrition Club.
“I think it’s great just because it benefits me but then also educating the athletes on what sports nutrition is, a lot of athletes don’t know about sports nutrition, how they can optimize their nutrition to increase their performance on the court on the field, wherever it might be and when you optimize your performance you have better results as far as a win or loss in the category with a respect to sport,” CJ Terry, One Up Nutrition owner, said.
With this new business Terry hopes to instill the benefits of nutrition into local athletes and community members alike.
One Up Nutrition is located at 1600 Warren St. Suite 5.
