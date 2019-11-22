Governor Walz to be in Mankato for Minnesota Township Conference

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz visits Mankato tomorrow to speak to state township leaders.
The Minnesota Association of Townships will hold its Educational Conference and Annual Meeting today and tomorrow at the Mankato Civic Center.
On the agenda are legislation matters as well as a list of speakers which includes the Governor and Secretary of State Steve Simon.
This year’s theme will be the census, an important process especially for those in rural areas.
